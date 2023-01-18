Live Radio
Rivera’s 27 lead Lafayette over American 70-59

The Associated Press

January 18, 2023, 9:43 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Josh Rivera had 27 points in Lafayette’s 70-59 win over American on Wednesday night.

Rivera finished 12 of 13 from the field for the Leopards (6-14, 4-3 Patriot League). Leo O’Boyle shot 5 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 11 points. Kyle Jenkins recorded nine points and was 4 of 9 shooting (1 for 3 from distance).

Elijah Stephens led the way for the Eagles (12-6, 4-3) with 17 points. Johnny O’Neil added 15 points and eight rebounds for American. In addition, Jermaine Ballisager Webb had eight points and two blocks.

Both teams next play Saturday. Lafayette visits Lehigh while American visits Colgate.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

