Rider hosts Thomasson and Niagara

Rider Broncs (6-6, 3-0 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (7-5, 2-1 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Niagara -1; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara faces the Rider Broncs after Noah Thomasson scored 22 points in Niagara’s 67-55 victory against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Purple Eagles are 4-0 on their home court. Niagara is seventh in the MAAC scoring 64.9 points while shooting 44.5% from the field.

The Broncs are 3-0 against conference opponents. Rider ranks eighth in the MAAC shooting 32.5% from downtown. Nehemiah Benson leads the Broncs shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The Purple Eagles and Broncs face off Monday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomasson is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, while averaging 17.4 points and 3.5 assists. Aaron Gray is shooting 40.3% and averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games for Niagara.

Dwight Murray Jr. is averaging 17.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Broncs. Mervin James is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Broncs: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

