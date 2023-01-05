Rider hosts Quinnipiac after Balanc’s 20-point game

Quinnipiac Bobcats (10-5, 1-3 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (6-7, 3-1 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (10-5, 1-3 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (6-7, 3-1 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac plays the Rider Broncs after Matt Balanc scored 20 points in Quinnipiac’s 84-65 victory over the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Broncs have gone 3-1 in home games. Rider is 3-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bobcats are 1-3 against conference opponents. Quinnipiac is the MAAC leader with 36.6 rebounds per game led by Paul Otieno averaging 6.9.

The Broncs and Bobcats match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwight Murray Jr. is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Broncs. Mervin James is averaging 12.5 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Rider.

Ike Nweke is averaging 11.3 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Bobcats. Tyrese Williams is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

