Rider faces Niagara following Murray’s 22-point game

Niagara Purple Eagles (9-8, 4-4 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (7-9, 4-3 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Niagara Purple Eagles (9-8, 4-4 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (7-9, 4-3 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider hosts the Niagara Purple Eagles after Dwight Murray Jr. scored 22 points in Rider’s 70-67 win over the Iona Gaels.

The Broncs have gone 3-2 in home games. Rider has a 3-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Purple Eagles have gone 4-4 against MAAC opponents. Niagara is 1-1 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is scoring 17.0 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Broncs. Mervin James is averaging 12.7 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games for Rider.

Noah Thomasson is averaging 18.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Purple Eagles. Aaron Gray is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Niagara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 5-5, averaging 67.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 6-4, averaging 64.9 points, 26.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

