Rider faces Marist on 3-game win streak

Rider Broncs (9-9, 6-3 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (7-11, 3-6 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rider Broncs (9-9, 6-3 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (7-11, 3-6 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Broncs take on Marist.

The Red Foxes are 3-6 on their home court. Marist averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 5- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Broncs are 6-3 in conference games. Rider has a 5-3 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Gardner is averaging 18.4 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Noah Harris is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Marist.

Mervin James is averaging 13.2 points and seven rebounds for the Broncs. Dwight Murray Jr. is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Broncs: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

