Richmond hosts Duquesne after Clark’s 26-point game

Duquesne Dukes (12-4, 2-1 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (8-7, 1-1 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne…

Duquesne Dukes (12-4, 2-1 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (8-7, 1-1 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne plays the Richmond Spiders after Jimmy Clark III scored 26 points in Duquesne’s 79-70 win against the VCU Rams.

The Spiders are 7-1 on their home court. Richmond averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 4- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Dukes have gone 2-1 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne is second in the A-10 scoring 75.2 points per game and is shooting 44.1%.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Neal Quinn is averaging 7.7 points for the Spiders. Tyler Burton is averaging 19.6 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Richmond.

Dae Dae Grant is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Dukes. Clark is averaging 12.6 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.