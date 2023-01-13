Rice, Bucknell Bison to visit Richardson, Colgate Raiders

Bucknell Bison (7-11, 0-5 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (11-7, 5-0 Patriot) Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bucknell Bison (7-11, 0-5 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (11-7, 5-0 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xander Rice and the Bucknell Bison visit Tucker Richardson and the Colgate Raiders in Patriot play.

The Raiders have gone 4-2 in home games. Colgate leads the Patriot with 38.3 points in the paint led by Keegan Records averaging 9.0.

The Bison are 0-5 in conference games. Bucknell has a 5-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Raiders and Bison square off Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oliver Lynch-Daniels is shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 11.9 points. Richardson is averaging 14.9 points, five assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for Colgate.

Rice is averaging 15.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Bison. Alex Timmerman is averaging 12.1 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the past 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 7-3, averaging 80.9 points, 28.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 53.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Bison: 2-8, averaging 64.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

