Rhode Island plays La Salle following Leggett’s 25-point outing

La Salle Explorers (8-12, 2-5 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (7-13, 3-5 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

La Salle Explorers (8-12, 2-5 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (7-13, 3-5 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island hosts the La Salle Explorers after Ishmael Leggett scored 25 points in Rhode Island’s 75-70 win over the Dayton Flyers.

The Rams are 6-5 on their home court. Rhode Island allows 70.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

The Explorers are 2-5 against A-10 opponents. La Salle allows 73.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leggett averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc. Brayon Freeman is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

Khalil Brantley is scoring 14.1 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Explorers. Josh Nickelberry is averaging 9.8 points over the past 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Explorers: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

