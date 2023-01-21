Rhode Island and George Mason face off for conference matchup

George Mason Patriots (11-8, 3-3 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (6-12, 2-4 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

George Mason Patriots (11-8, 3-3 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (6-12, 2-4 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rhode Island -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ishmael Leggett and the Rhode Island Rams host Josh Oduro and the George Mason Patriots.

The Rams are 5-4 on their home court. Rhode Island averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 1- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Patriots have gone 3-3 against A-10 opponents. George Mason is 5-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Rams and Patriots face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leggett is averaging 15.9 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Rams. Brayon Freeman is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

Oduro is scoring 14.4 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Patriots. Victor Bailey Jr. is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Patriots: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.