Reynolds and the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks visit conference foe La Salle

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (7-10, 1-4 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (8-9, 2-2 A-10)

Philadelphia; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: La Salle -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) plays La Salle in A-10 action Monday.

The Explorers have gone 5-4 in home games. La Salle is fifth in the A-10 with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Fousseyni Drame averaging 2.2.

The Hawks are 1-4 in A-10 play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Explorers and Hawks meet Monday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Nickelberry is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, while averaging 10.6 points. Khalil Brantley is averaging 13.2 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for La Salle.

Charlie Brown is averaging 13.6 points and six rebounds for the Hawks. Erik Reynolds II is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

