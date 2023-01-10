NEW YORK (AP) — The 79 remaining free agents:
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
BALTIMORE (3) — Jesús Aguilar, 1b; Robinson Chirinos, c; Rougned Odor, 2b.
BOSTON (2) — Tommy Pham, of; Michael Wacha, rhp.
CHICAGO (4) — Elvis Andrus, ss; Johnny Cueto, rhp; Josh Harrison, 2b; AJ Pollock, of.
DETROIT (2) — Andrew Chafin, lhp; Daniel Norris, lhp.
HOUSTON (4) — Jason Castro, c; Yuli Gurriel, 1b; Trey Mancini, dh-1b-of; Will Smith, lhp.
KANSAS CITY (1) — Zack Greinke, rhp.
LOS ANGELES (3) — Archie Bradley, rhp; Matt Duffy, 3b; Kurt Suzuki, c.
MINNESOTA (9) — Chris Archer, rhp; Dylan Bundy, rhp; Carlos Correa, ss; Michael Fulmer, rhp; Billy Hamilton, of; Sandy León, c; Aaron Sanchez, rhp; Gary Sánchez, c; Miguel Sanó, 1b.
NEW YORK (4) — Zack Britton, lhp; Aroldis Chapman, lhp; Marwin Gonzalez, inf-of; Chad Green, rhp.
OAKLAND (2) — Chad Pinder, of; Stephen Vogt, c.
TAMPA BAY (2) — Corey Kluber, rhp; David Peralta, of.
TEXAS (4) — Kole Calhoun, of; Charlie Culberson, inf-of; Matt Moore, lhp; Kevin Plawecki, c.
TORONTO (2) — Jackie Bradley Jr., of; David Phelps, rhp.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
ARIZONA (2) — Zach Davies, rhp; Ian Kennedy, rhp.
ATLANTA (4) — Adam Duvall, of; Robbie Grossman, of; Jay Jackson, rhp; Darren O’Day, rhp.
CINCINNATI (5) — Chase Anderson, rhp; Mike Minor, lhp; Donovan Solano, 2b; Hunter Strickland, rhp; Justin Wilson, lhp.
COLORADO (4) — Alex Colomé, rhp; José Iglesias, ss; Chad Kuhl, rhp; Scott Oberg, rhp.
LOS ANGELES (5) — Hanser Alberto, 3b; Danny Duffy, lhp; Jimmy Nelson, rhp; Kevin Pillar, of; David Price, lhp.
MIAMI (0)
MILWAUKEE (3) — Josh Lindblom, rhp; Andrew McCutchen, of; Trevor Rosenthal, rhp.
NEW YORK (1) — Tyler Naquin, of.
PHILADELPHIA (2) — Brad Hand, lhp; Corey Knebel, rhp.
PITTSBURGH (2) — Ben Gamel, of; Roberto Pérez, c.
SAN DIEGO (2) — Jurickson Profar, of-2b; Craig Stammen, rhp.
SAN FRANCISCO (1) — José Álvarez, lhp.
WASHINGTON (6) — Steve Cishek, rhp; Nelson Cruz, dh; Will Harris, rhp; César Hernández, 2b; Joe Ross, rhp; Anibal Sánchez, rhp.
