NEW YORK (AP) — The 79 remaining free agents:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (3) — Jesús Aguilar, 1b; Robinson Chirinos, c; Rougned Odor, 2b.

BOSTON (2) — Tommy Pham, of; Michael Wacha, rhp.

CHICAGO (4) — Elvis Andrus, ss; Johnny Cueto, rhp; Josh Harrison, 2b; AJ Pollock, of.

DETROIT (2) — Andrew Chafin, lhp; Daniel Norris, lhp.

HOUSTON (4) — Jason Castro, c; Yuli Gurriel, 1b; Trey Mancini, dh-1b-of; Will Smith, lhp.

KANSAS CITY (1) — Zack Greinke, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (3) — Archie Bradley, rhp; Matt Duffy, 3b; Kurt Suzuki, c.

MINNESOTA (9) — Chris Archer, rhp; Dylan Bundy, rhp; Carlos Correa, ss; Michael Fulmer, rhp; Billy Hamilton, of; Sandy León, c; Aaron Sanchez, rhp; Gary Sánchez, c; Miguel Sanó, 1b.

NEW YORK (4) — Zack Britton, lhp; Aroldis Chapman, lhp; Marwin Gonzalez, inf-of; Chad Green, rhp.

OAKLAND (2) — Chad Pinder, of; Stephen Vogt, c.

TAMPA BAY (2) — Corey Kluber, rhp; David Peralta, of.

TEXAS (4) — Kole Calhoun, of; Charlie Culberson, inf-of; Matt Moore, lhp; Kevin Plawecki, c.

TORONTO (2) — Jackie Bradley Jr., of; David Phelps, rhp.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (2) — Zach Davies, rhp; Ian Kennedy, rhp.

ATLANTA (4) — Adam Duvall, of; Robbie Grossman, of; Jay Jackson, rhp; Darren O’Day, rhp.

CINCINNATI (5) — Chase Anderson, rhp; Mike Minor, lhp; Donovan Solano, 2b; Hunter Strickland, rhp; Justin Wilson, lhp.

COLORADO (4) — Alex Colomé, rhp; José Iglesias, ss; Chad Kuhl, rhp; Scott Oberg, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (5) — Hanser Alberto, 3b; Danny Duffy, lhp; Jimmy Nelson, rhp; Kevin Pillar, of; David Price, lhp.

MIAMI (0)

MILWAUKEE (3) — Josh Lindblom, rhp; Andrew McCutchen, of; Trevor Rosenthal, rhp.

NEW YORK (1) — Tyler Naquin, of.

PHILADELPHIA (2) — Brad Hand, lhp; Corey Knebel, rhp.

PITTSBURGH (2) — Ben Gamel, of; Roberto Pérez, c.

SAN DIEGO (2) — Jurickson Profar, of-2b; Craig Stammen, rhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (1) — José Álvarez, lhp.

WASHINGTON (6) — Steve Cishek, rhp; Nelson Cruz, dh; Will Harris, rhp; César Hernández, 2b; Joe Ross, rhp; Anibal Sánchez, rhp.

