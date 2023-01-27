Radford takes on South Carolina Upstate, looks for 4th straight road win

Radford Highlanders (13-9, 7-2 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-11, 4-5 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Radford Highlanders (13-9, 7-2 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-11, 4-5 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford hits the road against South Carolina Upstate trying to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Spartans are 7-1 on their home court. South Carolina Upstate is 4-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Highlanders have gone 7-2 against Big South opponents. Radford is sixth in the Big South scoring 71.6 points per game and is shooting 46.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Gainey averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Trae Broadnax is shooting 46.4% and averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

Justin Archer is averaging eight points and 7.1 rebounds for the Highlanders. DaQuan Smith is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

