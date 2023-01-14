Radford hosts Charleston Southern following Harris’ 34-point performance

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (7-9, 3-2 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (9-9, 3-2 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (7-9, 3-2 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (9-9, 3-2 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Radford -8.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits the Radford Highlanders after Claudell Harris Jr. scored 34 points in Charleston Southern’s 106-69 win over the High Point Panthers.

The Highlanders have gone 5-1 at home. Radford is 5-5 against opponents over .500.

The Buccaneers are 3-2 in conference games. Charleston Southern averages 77.3 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Highlanders and Buccaneers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Jeffers is averaging 8.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Highlanders. DaQuan Smith is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

Harris is averaging 18.3 points for the Buccaneers. Tahlik Chavez is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 80.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.