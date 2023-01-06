Radford hosts Aldridge and Gardner-Webb

Radford Highlanders (7-9, 1-2 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (7-8, 2-1 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Radford Highlanders (7-9, 1-2 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (7-8, 2-1 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb takes on the Radford Highlanders after Quest Aldridge scored 20 points in Gardner-Webb’s 63-58 loss to the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 4-1 in home games. Gardner-Webb is 2-3 in one-possession games.

The Highlanders are 1-2 in conference play. Radford scores 71.9 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Highlanders meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aldridge averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Anthony Selden is shooting 46.5% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

DaQuan Smith is averaging 12.4 points for the Highlanders. Kenyon Giles is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

