Queens hosts Stetson following McKee’s 23-point game

Stetson Hatters (11-9, 6-3 ASUN) at Queens Royals (14-8, 4-5 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens hosts the Stetson Hatters after AJ McKee scored 23 points in Queens’ 84-82 victory against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Royals have gone 7-2 at home. Queens is third in the ASUN with 15.0 assists per game led by Kenny Dye averaging 5.2.

The Hatters are 6-3 in conference play. Stetson has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dye is averaging 17 points and 5.2 assists for the Royals. McKee is averaging 15.9 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the past 10 games for Queens.

Wheza Panzo is shooting 49.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, while averaging 8.8 points. Jalen Blackmon is shooting 41.6% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for Stetson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, averaging 83.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Hatters: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.