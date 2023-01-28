Live Radio
Queens defeats Stetson 71-65

Queens defeats Stetson 71-65

The Associated Press

January 28, 2023, 3:31 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — AJ McKee and Kenny Dye scored 15 points apiece as Queens beat Stetson 71-65 on Saturday.

McKee also added five rebounds for the Royals (15-8, 5-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Dye shot 5 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. BJ McLaurin was 5 of 16 shooting (2 for 9 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

The Hatters (11-10, 6-4) were led in scoring by Jalen Blackmon, who finished with 14 points and two steals. Stephan D. Swenson added 11 points for Stetson. In addition, Josh Smith finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

