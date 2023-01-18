Purdue Fort Wayne visits Wright State after Noel’s 23-point game

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-7, 4-4 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (11-8, 4-4 Horizon) Fairborn, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-7, 4-4 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (11-8, 4-4 Horizon)

Fairborn, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State faces the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons after Brandon Noel scored 23 points in Wright State’s 78-74 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Raiders have gone 4-4 at home. Wright State averages 79.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Mastodons are 4-4 in conference games. Purdue Fort Wayne scores 75.3 points and has outscored opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel is averaging 13.9 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Raiders. Alex Huibregste is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wright State.

Jarred Godfrey is averaging 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mastodons. Bobby Planutis is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

