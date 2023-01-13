Pruitt and SIU-Edwardsville host Lindenwood

Lindenwood Lions (7-11, 2-3 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (13-5, 4-1 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville…

Lindenwood Lions (7-11, 2-3 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (13-5, 4-1 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville hosts the Lindenwood Lions after Deejuan Pruitt scored 24 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 80-62 victory over the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Cougars are 6-1 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville ranks third in the OVC in rebounding with 34.1 rebounds. Pruitt leads the Cougars with 7.6 boards.

The Lions are 2-3 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood ranks third in the OVC with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Chris Childs averaging 4.1.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 13.6 points for the Cougars. Damarco Minor is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Childs is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 14.9 points. Keenon Cole is shooting 54.5% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.