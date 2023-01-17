Presbyterian faces South Carolina Upstate on 9-game road slide

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-14, 1-5 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (8-9, 3-3 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday,…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-14, 1-5 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (8-9, 3-3 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian will attempt to end its nine-game road skid when the Blue Hose visit South Carolina Upstate.

The Spartans are 6-1 in home games. South Carolina Upstate is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blue Hose are 1-5 against conference opponents. Presbyterian averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Spartans and Blue Hose face off Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Gainey averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Trae Broadnax is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

Crosby James averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Jalen Forrest is averaging 8.5 points over the past 10 games for Presbyterian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.