Presbyterian Blue Hose face the Longwood Lancers on 6-game slide

Longwood Lancers (14-6, 6-1 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-15, 1-6 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian will try to stop its six-game skid when the Blue Hose play Longwood.

The Blue Hose are 5-3 on their home court. Presbyterian allows 69.0 points and has been outscored by 4.1 points per game.

The Lancers are 6-1 against Big South opponents. Longwood is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crosby James is shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, while averaging 10.8 points. Jalen Forrest is shooting 38.6% and averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

DeShaun Wade averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Wilkins is shooting 45.1% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Lancers: 9-1, averaging 74.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

