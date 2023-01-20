Predators host the Kings in Western Conference action

Los Angeles Kings (25-15-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (21-17-6, sixth in the Central Division) Nashville, Tennessee;…

Los Angeles Kings (25-15-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (21-17-6, sixth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators and the Los Angeles Kings take the ice in Western Conference play.

Nashville has gone 11-7-3 at home and 21-17-6 overall. The Predators have a 16-6-2 record in games they score three or more goals.

Los Angeles is 25-15-6 overall and 11-7-4 on the road. The Kings have scored 150 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 10th in the league.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Kings won 4-3 in a shootout in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi has 12 goals and 24 assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has scored four goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

Gabriel Vilardi has scored 17 goals with 14 assists for the Kings. Kevin Fiala has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Kings: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body).

Kings: Carl Grundstrom: out (undisclosed), Trevor Moore: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Vilardi: day to day (undisclosed), Samuel Fagemo: out (lower-body), Arthur Kaliyev: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.