BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Sports » Prairie View A&M defeats…

Prairie View A&M defeats Jackson State 59-50

The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 9:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Yahuza Rasas and Hegel Augustin scored 18 points apiece and Prairie View A&M defeated Jackson State 59-50 on Saturday night.

Rasas added 17 rebounds and three blocks for the Panthers (7-11, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

The Tigers (4-13, 3-1) were led in scoring by Ken Evans, who finished with 14 points and two steals. Chase Adams added eight points, six assists and two steals for Jackson State. Trace Young also recorded eight points and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Monday. Prairie View A&M hosts Alcorn State while Jackson State travels to play Texas Southern.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up