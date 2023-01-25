Post leads Boston College against Louisville after 29-point outing

Louisville Cardinals (2-17, 0-8 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (9-11, 3-6 ACC) Boston; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Louisville Cardinals (2-17, 0-8 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (9-11, 3-6 ACC)

Boston; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boston College -10; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College plays the Louisville Cardinals after Quinten Post scored 29 points in Boston College’s 84-72 victory against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Eagles are 6-4 in home games. Boston College allows 69.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

The Cardinals are 0-8 in ACC play. Louisville is 1-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Eagles and Cardinals match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Madsen is shooting 26.9% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 5.4 points. Makai Ashton-Langford is shooting 39.7% and averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Boston College.

El Ellis is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Cardinals. Jae’Lyn Withers is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 67.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

