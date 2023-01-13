Portland visits No. 8 Gonzaga following Robertson’s 23-point game

Portland Pilots (9-10, 1-3 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (15-3, 4-0 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland…

Portland Pilots (9-10, 1-3 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (15-3, 4-0 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces the No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Tyler Robertson scored 23 points in Portland’s 92-87 win over the San Francisco Dons.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-0 at home. Gonzaga is fourth in the WCC with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Julian Strawther averaging 6.4.

The Pilots are 1-3 in WCC play. Portland is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Strawther averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Drew Timme is shooting 60.7% and averaging 21.7 points over the past 10 games for Gonzaga.

Robertson is averaging 14.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Pilots. Kristian Sjolund is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 88.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Pilots: 4-6, averaging 73.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

