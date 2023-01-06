Portland State visits Idaho following Jones’ 42-point game

Portland State Vikings (6-9, 0-2 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (6-10, 0-3 Big Sky) Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Portland State Vikings (6-9, 0-2 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (6-10, 0-3 Big Sky)

Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho takes on the Portland State Vikings after Isaac Jones scored 42 points in Idaho’s 85-83 overtime loss to the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Vandals have gone 4-4 at home. Idaho is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Vikings are 0-2 in Big Sky play. Portland State is the top team in the Big Sky with 35.1 points per game in the paint led by Cameron Parker averaging 6.7.

The Vandals and Vikings match up Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yusef Salih is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, while averaging 7.3 points. Jones is averaging 18.8 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games for Idaho.

Hunter Woods is averaging 10.5 points and 1.8 steals for the Vikings. Jorell Saterfield is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Vikings: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.