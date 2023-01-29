Pollard and Maryland-Eastern Shore host Morgan State

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (12-8, 5-1 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (11-10, 4-2 MEAC) Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (12-8, 5-1 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (11-10, 4-2 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore faces the Morgan State Bears after Nathaniel Pollard Jr. scored 23 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 94-75 victory over the Coppin State Eagles.

The Bears are 8-0 in home games. Morgan State leads the MEAC with 78.4 points and is shooting 46.7%.

The Hawks are 5-1 against MEAC opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore is 5-8 against opponents over .500.

The Bears and Hawks square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Burke is scoring 20.0 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Bears. Malik Miller is averaging 16.6 points, nine rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

Zion Styles is shooting 45.5% and averaging 11.4 points for the Hawks. Da’Shawn Phillip is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Hawks: 9-1, averaging 76.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 12.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

