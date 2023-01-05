SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Policelli’s 17 help Stony Brook knock off Monmouth 67-56

The Associated Press

January 5, 2023, 9:41 PM

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Frankie Policelli had 17 points and Stony Brook beat Monmouth 67-56 on Thursday night.

Policelli added six rebounds for the Seawolves (6-9). Tyler Stephenson-Moore added 15 points while shooting 5 for 13 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. Kaine Roberts was 4 of 4 shooting, including 3 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Hawks (1-14) were led by Andrew Ball, who recorded 13 points and nine rebounds. Myles Foster added 12 points for Monmouth. Jack Collins also recorded 10 points and two steals. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Hawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

