SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Sports » Podziemski powers Santa Clara…

Podziemski powers Santa Clara past Pepperdine 89-79

The Associated Press

January 6, 2023, 12:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Brandin Podziemski had 27 points to propel Santa Clara to an 89-79 victory over Pepperdine on Thursday night.

Podziemski had 10 rebounds and six assists for the Broncos (14-4, 2-1 West Coast Conference). Parker Braun totaled 16 points and five rebounds. Carlos Stewart scored 14 with three steals.

Maxwell Lewis finished with 20 points and four assists for the Waves (7-9, 0-2). Houston Mallette added 18 points. Jevon Porter tallied 17 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Santa Clara hosts Gonzaga and Pepperdine hosts Pacific.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up