Placer leads North Florida against FGCU after 32-point showing

North Florida Ospreys (7-8, 2-1 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (12-4, 2-1 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FGCU -9.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Jose Placer scored 32 points in North Florida’s 89-86 win over the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Eagles have gone 5-0 in home games. FGCU scores 72.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Ospreys have gone 2-1 against ASUN opponents. North Florida ranks eighth in the ASUN with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Carter Hendricksen averaging 6.2.

The Eagles and Ospreys meet Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Thompson is scoring 13.6 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Eagles. Zach Anderson is averaging 12.8 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for FGCU.

Jarius Hicklen is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Ospreys. Hendricksen is averaging 13.9 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 38.6% over the past 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Ospreys: 6-4, averaging 79.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

