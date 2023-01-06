Placer leads North Florida against FGCU after 32-point performance

North Florida Ospreys (7-8, 2-1 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (12-4, 2-1 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

North Florida Ospreys (7-8, 2-1 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (12-4, 2-1 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Jose Placer scored 32 points in North Florida’s 89-86 victory over the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Eagles have gone 5-0 in home games. FGCU is fourth in the ASUN with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Zach Anderson averaging 5.4.

The Ospreys are 2-1 in ASUN play. North Florida is 4-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The Eagles and Ospreys match up Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson is averaging 12.8 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Isaiah Thompson is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for FGCU.

Jarius Hicklen is averaging 14.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Ospreys. Carter Hendricksen is averaging 13.9 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Ospreys: 6-4, averaging 79.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.