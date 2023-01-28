Phelps and SMU host South Florida

South Florida Bulls (9-12, 2-6 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (7-14, 2-6 AAC) Dallas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU…

South Florida Bulls (9-12, 2-6 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (7-14, 2-6 AAC)

Dallas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts the South Florida Bulls after Zhruic Phelps scored 20 points in SMU’s 99-84 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

The Mustangs are 4-7 on their home court. SMU is 4-13 against opponents over .500.

The Bulls are 2-6 against AAC opponents. South Florida has a 4-10 record against teams above .500.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phelps is scoring 17.1 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Mustangs. Zach Nutall is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for SMU.

Tyler Harris is averaging 16.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Bulls. Russel Tchewa is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 77.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.