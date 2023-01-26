PRESIDENT'S DAY: Celebrate the first president’s birthday around the region | Presidents Day 2023: What's open, what's closed in the DC area | Marylanders green initiative this Presidents Day weekend
Perry scores 21, North Texas downs UTSA 63-59

The Associated Press

January 26, 2023, 11:57 PM

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Tylor Perry scored 12 of his 21 points in the second half and North Texas’ 63-59 victory over UTSA on Thursday night.

Perry was 6 of 11 shooting, including 5 for 8 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Mean Green (17-5, 8-3 Conference USA). Abou Ousmane added 13 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line, and he also had 10 rebounds.

The Roadrunners (7-15, 1-10) were led in scoring by Jacob Germany, who finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. John Buggs III added 13 points for UTSA. DJ Richards also had 12 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. North Texas hosts UTEP while UTSA hosts Louisiana Tech.

