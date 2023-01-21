UKRAINE/RUSSIA: The War: One Year Later | Stacking sanctions on Russia | Ukrainian rally in DC pulls thousands | EU probes into war crimes
Home » Sports » Perrott-Hunt scores 22 as…

Perrott-Hunt scores 22 as South Dakota defeats Omaha 84-68

The Associated Press

January 21, 2023, 4:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 22 points as South Dakota beat Omaha 84-68 on Saturday.

Perrott-Hunt shot 8 for 14 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Coyotes (9-11, 4-4 Summit League). A.J. Plitzuweit was 6 of 10 shooting (5 for 7 from distance) to add 19 points. Tasos Kamateros added 16 points.

The Mavericks (7-14, 3-6) were led by Luke Jungers, who posted 27 points. Omaha also got 13 points from Tony Osburn.

These two teams both play Thursday. South Dakota visits Western Illinois while Omaha visits UMKC.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up