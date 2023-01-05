Perrott-Hunt leads South Dakota against North Dakota

South Dakota Coyotes (7-8, 2-1 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-9, 0-2 Summit) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8…

South Dakota Coyotes (7-8, 2-1 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-9, 0-2 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota -3; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota faces the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 30 points in South Dakota’s 80-63 win against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 4-4 at home. North Dakota is 4-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Coyotes are 2-1 in Summit play. South Dakota is the top team in the Summit shooting 40.8% from deep. Keaton Kutcher leads the Coyotes shooting 63.6% from 3-point range.

The Fightin’ Hawks and Coyotes face off Thursday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: B.J. Omot is averaging 11.2 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Matt Norman is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

Perrott-Hunt is shooting 39.3% and averaging 13.2 points for the Coyotes. Tasos Kamateros is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Coyotes: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.