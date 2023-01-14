Perrott-Hunt and South Dakota host South Dakota State

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (8-9, 3-2 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (8-9, 3-2 Summit) Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (8-9, 3-2 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (8-9, 3-2 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Dakota -1; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota plays the South Dakota State Jackrabbits after Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 26 points in South Dakota’s 73-61 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Coyotes are 5-2 in home games. South Dakota is 4-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Jackrabbits have gone 3-2 against Summit opponents. South Dakota State is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perrott-Hunt averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Tasos Kamateros is shooting 43.2% and averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

Zeke Mayo is shooting 40.7% and averaging 14.6 points for the Jackrabbits. Matt Dentlinger is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.