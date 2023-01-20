Perkins leads Iowa against Ohio State after 22-point performance

Iowa Hawkeyes (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (10-8, 2-5 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Iowa Hawkeyes (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (10-8, 2-5 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa plays the Ohio State Buckeyes after Tony Perkins scored 22 points in Iowa’s 81-67 victory over the Maryland Terrapins.

The Buckeyes have gone 7-2 at home. Ohio State is sixth in the Big Ten with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Zed Key averaging 4.8.

The Hawkeyes are 4-3 in conference games. Iowa is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Buckeyes and Hawkeyes square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 17 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Justice Sueing is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for Ohio State.

Kris Murray is scoring 21.2 points per game with 9.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Hawkeyes. Filip Rebraca is averaging 13.8 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 57.1% over the past 10 games for Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 80.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.