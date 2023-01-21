Perkins and Iowa host Ohio State

Iowa Hawkeyes (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (10-8, 2-5 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Iowa Hawkeyes (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (10-8, 2-5 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio State -3.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa visits the Ohio State Buckeyes after Tony Perkins scored 22 points in Iowa’s 81-67 win against the Maryland Terrapins.

The Buckeyes are 7-2 on their home court. Ohio State has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Hawkeyes are 4-3 in conference play. Iowa scores 82.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The Buckeyes and Hawkeyes square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Sensabaugh is shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, while averaging 17 points and 5.6 rebounds. Justice Sueing is shooting 44.4% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

Kris Murray is scoring 21.2 points per game with 9.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Hawkeyes. Filip Rebraca is averaging 13.8 points and 8.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 80.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

