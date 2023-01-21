Pepperdine hosts Wood and Portland

Pepperdine Waves (7-13, 0-6 WCC) at Portland Pilots (10-11, 2-4 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Pepperdine Waves (7-13, 0-6 WCC) at Portland Pilots (10-11, 2-4 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -4.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland takes on the Pepperdine Waves after Moses Wood scored 26 points in Portland’s 88-83 victory against the San Diego Toreros.

The Pilots are 8-3 on their home court. Portland is eighth in the WCC with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Wood averaging 5.3.

The Waves have gone 0-6 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine is third in the WCC scoring 77.3 points per game and is shooting 46.6%.

The Pilots and Waves square off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wood is averaging 14.6 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Pilots. Kristian Sjolund is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging 10.7 points and 4.9 assists for the Waves. Maxwell Lewis is averaging 18.9 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Pepperdine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Waves: 2-8, averaging 76.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

