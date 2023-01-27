Pepperdine hosts Shelton and Loyola Marymount

Pepperdine Waves (7-15, 0-8 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (15-7, 5-3 WCC) Los Angeles; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pepperdine Waves (7-15, 0-8 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (15-7, 5-3 WCC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount plays the Pepperdine Waves after Cameron Shelton scored 20 points in Loyola Marymount’s 79-60 victory over the Portland Pilots.

The Lions are 10-2 in home games. Loyola Marymount is fifth in the WCC in rebounding averaging 33.9 rebounds. Keli Leaupepe leads the Lions with 6.9 boards.

The Waves are 0-8 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine allows 79.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelton is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Lions. Leaupepe is averaging 13.8 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

Jevon Porter is averaging 10.9 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Waves. Maxwell Lewis is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Waves: 1-9, averaging 75.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

