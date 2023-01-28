Pepperdine hosts Shelton and Loyola Marymount

Pepperdine Waves (7-15, 0-8 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (15-7, 5-3 WCC) Los Angeles; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Pepperdine Waves (7-15, 0-8 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (15-7, 5-3 WCC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Marymount -10; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount takes on the Pepperdine Waves after Cameron Shelton scored 20 points in Loyola Marymount’s 79-60 win over the Portland Pilots.

The Lions have gone 10-2 in home games. Loyola Marymount scores 76.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Waves are 0-8 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine is 6-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lions and Waves face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelton is scoring 19.0 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Lions. Keli Leaupepe is averaging 13.8 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the past 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

Maxwell Lewis is averaging 18.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Waves. Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Waves: 1-9, averaging 75.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

