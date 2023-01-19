Pepperdine hosts Saint Mary’s (CA) after Johnson’s 24-point game

Saint Mary’s Gaels (16-4, 5-0 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-12, 0-5 WCC) Malibu, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (16-4, 5-0 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-12, 0-5 WCC)

Malibu, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pepperdine -12; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) faces the Pepperdine Waves after Logan Johnson scored 24 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 78-61 win against the San Francisco Dons.

The Waves are 6-4 on their home court. Pepperdine ranks fourth in the WCC in rebounding averaging 34.5 rebounds. Jevon Porter paces the Waves with 6.9 boards.

The Gaels are 5-0 in WCC play. Saint Mary’s (CA) is seventh in the WCC with 12.9 assists per game led by Johnson averaging 3.9.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging 11.2 points and 4.8 assists for the Waves. Maxwell Lewis is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

Alex Ducas averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc. Aidan Mahaney is shooting 46.4% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 2-8, averaging 79.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points per game.

Gaels: 9-1, averaging 75.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

