Pepperdine hosts Boone and Pacific

Pacific Tigers (9-9, 2-1 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-9, 0-2 WCC)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pepperdine -7.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific faces the Pepperdine Waves after Keylan Boone scored 27 points in Pacific’s 84-82 win over the San Diego Toreros.

The Waves have gone 6-3 in home games. Pepperdine leads the WCC with 27.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jevon Porter averaging 5.6.

The Tigers are 2-1 in conference matchups. Pacific averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging 10.9 points and 4.6 assists for the Waves. Maxwell Lewis is averaging 19.4 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 52.3% over the past 10 games for Pepperdine.

Luke Avdalovic is shooting 58.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 10.6 points. Tyler Beard is shooting 51.6% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Pacific.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 3-7, averaging 77.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

