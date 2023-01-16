Pepper and UC Davis host UCSD

UC Davis Aggies (10-7, 3-2 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (6-11, 1-4 Big West) San Diego; Monday, 6 p.m. EST…

UC Davis Aggies (10-7, 3-2 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (6-11, 1-4 Big West)

San Diego; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCSD -3.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis plays the UCSD Tritons after Elijah Pepper scored 29 points in UC Davis’ 83-79 victory over the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Tritons have gone 3-4 in home games. UCSD ranks ninth in the Big West in team defense, allowing 70.2 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Aggies are 3-2 in Big West play. UC Davis ranks fifth in the Big West with 13.5 assists per game led by Pepper averaging 3.8.

The Tritons and Aggies face off Monday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Pope is shooting 43.7% and averaging 18.4 points for the Tritons. Roddie Anderson III is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for UCSD.

Pepper is averaging 19.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 15.1 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for UC Davis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

