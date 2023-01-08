Penn State Nittany Lions square off against the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers (14-1, 3-1 Big Ten) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten) Philadelphia; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST…

Purdue Boilermakers (14-1, 3-1 Big Ten) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penn State -5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: The Penn State Nittany Lions take on the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Nittany Lions are 9-2 in non-conference play. Penn State averages 75.5 points and has outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game.

The Boilermakers have an 11-0 record in non-conference games. Purdue ranks third in the Big Ten allowing 61.4 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

The Nittany Lions and Boilermakers square off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Pickett is averaging 17.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists for the Nittany Lions. Seth Lundy is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Penn State.

Fletcher Loyer is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, while averaging 12.1 points. Zach Edey is shooting 62.6% and averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 38.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

