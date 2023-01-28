Penn State hosts Michigan following Dickinson’s 21-point showing

Michigan Wolverines (11-9, 5-4 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (13-7, 4-5 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 12…

Michigan Wolverines (11-9, 5-4 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (13-7, 4-5 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan visits the Penn State Nittany Lions after Hunter Dickinson scored 21 points in Michigan’s 75-70 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Nittany Lions are 10-2 in home games. Penn State scores 73.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Wolverines are 5-4 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan averages 74.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Pickett is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Nittany Lions. Seth Lundy is averaging 13.1 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Penn State.

Jett Howard is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 14.6 points. Dickinson is averaging 18.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Wolverines: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

