Penn State and Nebraska meet for conference

Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-9, 3-5 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2:15…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-9, 3-5 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Pickett and the Penn State Nittany Lions host Derrick Walker and the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Big Ten play.

The Nittany Lions have gone 9-2 at home. Penn State ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 14.8 assists per game led by Pickett averaging 7.3.

The Cornhuskers are 3-5 in conference play. Nebraska ranks ninth in the Big Ten giving up 66.8 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pickett is shooting 49.8% and averaging 17.7 points for the Nittany Lions. Andrew Funk is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Penn State.

Sam Griesel is averaging 11.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Cornhuskers. Walker is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.