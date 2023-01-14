BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Sports » Pember's 22 help UNC…

Pember’s 22 help UNC Asheville beat Gardner-Webb 72-67 in OT

The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 5:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Drew Pember’s 22 points helped UNC Asheville defeat Gardner-Webb 72-67 in overtime on Saturday.

Pember also added 19 rebounds and five blocks for the Bulldogs (13-6, 5-1 Big South Conference). Fletcher Abee shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Tajion Jones recorded 12 points and was 4 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 2 for 6 from the line.

DQ Nicholas led the Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-10, 3-3) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and seven rebounds. Gardner-Webb also got 15 points, six rebounds and three steals from Kareem Reid. In addition, Ludovic Dufeal finished with nine points, eight rebounds and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. UNC Asheville visits Charleston Southern while Gardner-Webb visits Longwood.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up