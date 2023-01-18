Pember scores 20 as UNC Asheville beats Charleston Southern

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Drew Pember had 20 points and UNC Asheville beat Charleston Southern 73-63 on Wednesday night.…

Pember added eight rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs (14-6, 6-1 Big South Conference). Tajion Jones scored 17 points, shooting 6 for 12, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc. Caleb Burgess recorded 14 points and finished 6 of 10 from the field.

The Buccaneers (7-11, 3-4) were led by Tahlik Chavez, who posted 22 points and two steals. Claudell Harris Jr. added nine points for Charleston Southern. Kalib Clinton also put up nine points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

