Pember leads UNC Asheville against Campbell after 28-point game

Campbell Fighting Camels (6-9, 1-2 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (10-6, 2-1 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville faces the Campbell Fighting Camels after Drew Pember scored 28 points in UNC Asheville’s 76-72 victory over the High Point Panthers.

The Bulldogs are 5-0 in home games. UNC Asheville is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Fighting Camels are 1-2 in Big South play. Campbell is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs and Fighting Camels meet Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pember is shooting 47.3% and averaging 18.8 points for the Bulldogs.

Ricky Clemons is averaging 12.2 points, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Fighting Camels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 3-7, averaging 65.8 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

