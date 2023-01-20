Pember and UNC Asheville host South Carolina Upstate

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-9, 4-3 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (14-6, 6-1 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday,…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-9, 4-3 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (14-6, 6-1 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville plays the South Carolina Upstate Spartans after Drew Pember scored 20 points in UNC Asheville’s 73-63 victory over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-0 in home games. UNC Asheville is fifth in the Big South with 32.5 points per game in the paint led by Jamon Battle averaging 8.0.

The Spartans have gone 4-3 against Big South opponents. South Carolina Upstate is 5-4 against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs and Spartans face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pember is scoring 19.2 points per game with 9.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Tajion Jones is averaging 14.0 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 51.5% over the past 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Ahmir Langlais is averaging 6.8 points for the Spartans. Jordan Gainey is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 67.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.